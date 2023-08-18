Juventus’ interest in acquiring Domenico Berardi has been widely discussed in recent days, with indications that the player is enthusiastic about the potential transfer.

Berardi had previously been associated with Juventus earlier in his career; however, his path eventually led him back to Sassuolo on loan and eventually through a permanent transfer. After numerous seasons of consistently delivering standout performances in Serie A, Berardi is now primed for a fresh challenge.

The player’s impressive track record, characterised by a consistent contribution of goals and assists, has captured Juventus’ attention.

However, this potential acquisition may prompt tactical considerations for Juventus. Under the guidance of manager Max Allegri, the team is inclined towards a more defensively oriented 3-5-2 formation. This setup could potentially require Berardi, as a winger, to undertake a substantial amount of defensive responsibilities.

Stefano Impallomeni, a commentator on the matter, suggests that in order to accommodate Berardi’s strengths, Juventus might need to reconsider its tactical approach and style of play.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Berardi guarantees goals, assists, and quality, but with him, Juventus would need to change the playing system. Allegri is now at a crossroads and needs to get rid of some doubts, because in his career, he has already won and doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. Rovella to Lazio? It’s an excellent signing, with vision and quality.

Title race? Slightly ahead of the others, I see Juventus, Inter, and Napoli, while a bit further behind are Milan, Roma, Atalanta, and Fiorentina.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest players in Serie A now and would be a fine addition to our squad, but it is confusing to think about where he will play in our team.

He would hardly want to be a wingback as he performs his best in a more attacking role on the pitch.