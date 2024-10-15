Stefano Impallomeni has responded to Paolo Di Canio’s suggestion that Juventus should consider loaning Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window.

The Dutch forward was pursued by the Bianconeri in the summer due to his successful collaboration with Thiago Motta at Bologna. The Juventus manager was one of the coaches who helped him excel, leading the club to believe they could continue that successful partnership in Turin.

However, Manchester United secured his signing instead, and Zirkzee has struggled to find his form in England. He has faced constant criticism for his performances, prompting Di Canio to advocate for a loan move to Juventus, believing he could bolster their struggling attack.

Despite this, Impallomeni is sceptical about whether the Red Devils would agree to loan him out during the middle of the season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t know how Vlahovic should be managed in that case. One of the two would still be forced to sit on the bench, even if with the many commitments Juve has it wouldn’t be a big deal.

“The Dutchman is not doing well in the Premier League and perhaps with hindsight he would try to follow Motta, but today I don’t know how likely it is that United will actually loan him out.”

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee could have been an ideal player for us and we missed out on making him a member of our squad.

The striker will still make an impact for us, but it is very unlikely that he will leave United so soon.