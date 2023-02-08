Stefano Impallomeni expects Allegri to remain Juventus coach next season

Former Roma player Stefano Impallomeni has commented on the future of Max Allegri and insists he expects the Bianconeri manager to remain in charge of Juventus next season.

There is so much uncertainty at Juve now after the club was docked 15 points and has other legal battles to fight. Allegri’s side will likely not finish inside the top four this season unless a miracle happens and he could leave.

He is one of the high-earners at the Allianz Stadium and Juve might struggle to pay some salaries without the money they make from UEFA.

However, Impallomeni admits changes may occur, but he is betting on Juve sticking with Allegri.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The accounts are done in the end. For me it would say yes also with another project. More than any other has proven to be attached to the club. It is much easier to do it under normal conditions than in difficult situations. In this difficult moment and you have to get back together, you have to go further. And who do you go with? With a trusted man. Paradoxically, Allegri has advantages in this situation. Society needs someone trusted now”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri seems like the best man for the job in this troubled time as he has shown loyalty and understands everything at the club.

Having won a few titles at the Allianz Stadium, this is the worst period of his Bianconeri career and the smart thing to do is to back him to get the team back to the top of Italian football.

If the Bianconeri does not sack him, it will be hard to see Allegri leave the club on his own.