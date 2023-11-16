After the international break, Juventus and Inter Milan are set to face each other in what is considered the first significant contest in the Italian league this season. With both clubs currently occupying the first and second positions on the league table, this game will play a pivotal role in determining their respective aspirations for winning the league title.

Inter Milan enters the match as the favourites, leading the standings and boasting some of the best players in the league. Their larger squad also provides coach Simone Inzaghi with more options than Juventus.

While Juventus does not have European commitments this season, they have made a strong start and will be confident heading into the clash. Despite Inter being favoured, Stefano Impallomeni believes that if Inter loses, it could have a significant impact on them, whereas Juventus, in the event of a loss, would likely regroup and maintain confidence in their overall season objectives.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I expect a tactical, balanced, not ugly match. Inter will have the advantage, and they can also draw. It’s an important step, especially for Juventus, it would help us believe in something different, beyond what Allegri says.

“It’s a historic challenge, for Juve, it’s an opportunity to be reborn as an environment after difficult years. If I were Inter I wouldn’t underestimate Juventus. If Inter loses they risk it, there would be the first cracks in a group strong. If the other loses, he continues to believe in his goal.”

Juve FC Says

Just as most people expect Inter Milan to win, our fans also want to secure all the points in that game and it can help to be underdogs, it relieves the pressure somewhat.