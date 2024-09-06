Pundit Stefano Impallomeni has weighed in on Juventus’ decision to assign the number 10 shirt to Kenan Yıldız.

The Bianconeri have made it clear that Yıldız will be a central figure in their plans for the coming years, reflecting their trust in his potential. The Turkish youngster has experienced a swift ascent in football over the past few seasons and is now a regular member of the Juve first team.

Rumours had suggested that Yıldız would inherit the iconic number 10 shirt, even though Paul Pogba is still technically a Juventus player. With Yıldız signing his latest contract, Juventus confirmed these speculations, making it official that he will wear the number 10.

While it’s a significant responsibility for the young player, Yıldız is known for his bravery and determination. It is anticipated that he will grow into the role and handle the expectations that come with wearing such a prestigious number.

Impallomeni has now commented, and when asked if he thinks it was a good decision to hand Yildiz the shirt number, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I like it, but I don’t know. The number 10 of Juve is heavy, and cumbersome. I don’t know how much it can facilitate his growth. It’s a psychological issue. It’s the shirt worn by Platini and Del Piero, are we sure that his talent is so enormous? When you’re young you have to be presumptuous; you want to break the world, but then you need confirmation. We’ll see if Motta will be good at turning him into a champion, for now, he isn’t.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz will grow into that shirt and become a superstar on our books if he keeps improving as he is doing now.

The attacker has proven beyond doubt that he is a generational talent, and hopefully, Motta will help him reach his full potential.