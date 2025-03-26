Cristiano Giuntoli is in the process of shaping his legacy at Juventus, but the path to success at a club of this magnitude is never easy. The sporting director has been given immense trust to make crucial decisions, but he is well aware that there is little room for error.

Juventus is a club that demands excellence at all levels, and any significant mistake can lead to severe consequences, including losing the trust of the board and, ultimately, one’s position. Giuntoli may have been brought in to play a defining role in the club’s rebuild, but he is not immune to scrutiny. His every move is analysed, and expectations remain high.

Since he arrived at the Allianz Stadium, Giuntoli has made a series of important decisions, many of which have been received positively. The club is confident that he has the expertise to lead them into a successful new era, but his work is far from finished.

However, not all of his choices have been successful. Italian football pundit Stefano Impallomeni believes that Giuntoli has already made one significant mistake during his time in Turin—his decision to appoint Thiago Motta as Juventus manager.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Speaking to TuttoJuve, Impallomeni expressed his concerns about Giuntoli’s managerial selection:

“His biggest mistake was choosing Motta. I had some feelings and I defended the work of a capable coach. However, for reasons of character and relative and then absolute presumption, choosing Motta was the wrong choice. It is undeniable that he is a good coach.”

Motta’s tenure at Juventus proved to be a gamble that did not pay off. While the former Bologna coach had shown promise in his previous roles, his time in charge of the Bianconeri failed to produce the results the club had anticipated. The team struggled to perform consistently, and as a result, Juventus found themselves in a difficult position in Serie A.

Despite this setback, Giuntoli still has the opportunity to redeem himself. His ability to learn from this experience and make better decisions in the future will be key to his long-term success at Juventus. The sporting director must now focus on assembling a squad and coaching staff that align with the club’s ambitions.