Federico Chiesa was Italy’s standout player in Euro 2020, helping his team win the competition in England.

The Azzurri star has remained a key player for his country, but between that success and this year, he has struggled with injuries.

With Juventus actively working to harness his potential, the attacker is showing promising signs in the ongoing campaign. While he hasn’t scored many goals, Chiesa has clearly improved.

Chiesa’s performances shine when he represents his nation, particularly in a 4-3-3 formation, a system that perfectly complements his style of play.

He has now been tipped to shine at Euro 2024 by Stefano Impallomeni, who said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s back in a great way, he’s ready for the European Championship. He’s superior to the others, I’m happy to have seen him in these conditions. With someone like that, Italy can aspire to something different. We have to put him in a position to make a difference.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of the best Italian players in Serie A this season and will be a starter at Euro 2024.

However, we need him to perform much better for us in the remaining games this season so we can seal our qualification for the Champions League sooner.