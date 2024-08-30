Juventus has had a successful transfer window, bringing in players like Nicolas Gonzalez, Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners, and Michele Di Gregorio, among others.

Juve had to revamp its squad after replacing Max Allegri with a manager who employs a different style of play.

The Old Lady, traditionally known for its conservative approach, is now adapting to Thiago Motta’s more offensive style, requiring players suited to this system.

The club has backed him with strong signings, making Juve one of the most well-equipped teams in Europe this season.

Motta can feel confident that he has been provided with the players he needs to succeed, and few Serie A clubs have outperformed Juve in the transfer market this summer.

When asked which club deserved an Oscar for their summer dealings, agent Stefano Lombardi picked Juve. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Market Oscar? To Juventus who moved very well. And watch out for Napoli, they will come out well”.

Juve FC Says

It has been a fine summer for us as a team and we hope the new signings all perform well in this campaign.

Motta has a lot of options in the different spots on the team and it will be easier for him to find success.