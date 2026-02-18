Alessandro Bastoni has faced sustained criticism in the media and across social platforms after celebrating the dismissal of Pierre Kalulu during the Inter Milan versus Juventus match. The incident has generated significant debate, particularly after replays appeared to indicate that Kalulu may not have warranted a red card.

The Bianconeri ultimately lost the fixture, with the sending off proving a decisive moment. Reduced to ten men, Juventus were left at a clear disadvantage, a setback that shaped the outcome of the contest. Although the club has since turned its attention to subsequent matches, discussion surrounding the controversial decision has persisted for several days.

Ongoing Debate After Allianz Stadium Clash

The fallout from the encounter at the San Siro continues to attract attention. Juventus remain focused on maintaining its performance levels as the season progresses, yet the incident has not faded from public discourse. Instead, it has been revisited amid broader reflections on conduct and reactions during high-intensity matches.

Stefano Sorrentino discusses his own experience against the Bianconeri. He was a goalkeeper for several teams in Italy, one of which was Chievo Verona and has now revealed a time when he was stricken and Juve scored and celebrated, including Giorgio Chiellini.

Sorrentino Reflects on Past Experience

As reported by Calciomercato, Sorrentino said, “I know him well, in a Chievo Juventus match, I collided with Ronaldo and fell to the ground. I was unconscious. Juve scored and he celebrated calmly, even though I was unconscious on the ground. But that’s normal in the heat of the match, we were players on the pitch, we all may have done things that weren’t great. The energy of those on the pitch is good, but when you’re a manager, everyone has to take a step back.”

His remarks suggest that while such reactions may appear controversial, they can occur amid the intensity and emotion that define elite competition.