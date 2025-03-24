Former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi insists the club’s path towards revival must begin with the return of Andrea Angelli.

The 49-year-old was appointed club president in 2010 when the Bianconeri were undergoing a major crisis. It didn’t take him long to steer the club back in the right direction alongside the likes of Beppe Marotta, Fabio Paratici, Pavel Nedved and Antonio Conte. The club dominated the Italian landscape for nine years, which remains the longest winning streak in the history of Serie A.

But sadly for Agnelli, his reign ended in unsavoury fashion, as he was forced to resign from office in November 2022 due to legal and financial troubles that brewed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 era.

With Angelli out of the door, Juventus majority owner John Elkann replaced his cousin with several loyal EXOR figures who hardly endeared themselves to the supporters, especially with the club enduring a steep decline.

Therefore, Tacconi believes Juventus must rectify the situation by bringing back Agnelli, while naming Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini as his ideal managerial choice.

“I’m not crazy about Tudor. In the summer I wouldn’t mind seeing Gasperini at the helm of Juventus. But to return to greatness, we need Andrea Agnelli,” argued the legendary custodian via JuventusNews24.

The former Italy international also compared the departing Thiago Motta to his former manager Gigi Maifredi who also didn’t last long at Juventus.

“Motta reminds me of Maifredi. He seems presumptuous like him. I know he argued a bit with everyone. I also don’t like the fact that he changed the formation every time without giving the team any reference points.

“This season we have never seen the same starting eleven for three games in a row. It is difficult to get results and create a strong group like that.”