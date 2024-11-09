Former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi has voiced his confidence in Juventus ahead of their upcoming Turin derby clash with Torino, firmly labelling the Bianconeri as favourites. Juventus has shown solid form this season under Thiago Motta, maintaining an unbeaten streak in Serie A. However, many drawn matches have kept them from climbing higher in the standings, and they currently sit outside the top four. To truly challenge at the top, Juve needs a consistent run of victories.
Club News
No Comments