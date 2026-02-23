Stefano Tacconi didn’t mince his words when discussing Michele Di Gregorio and the rest of the Juventus squad.

The Bianconeri are currently enduring a disastrous collapse that saw them eliminated from the Coppa Italia while needing a miracle to avoid a Champions League exit at the hands of Galatasaray.

Their Top Four hopes have also sustained a major blow after collecting a single point in their last three Serie A outings.

Stefano Tacconi worried about Juventus goalkeeper Di Gregorio

While the vast majority of Juventus players have underperformed in their most recent outings, Di Gregorio has been under scrutiny more than any other teammate after shipping in a series of avoidable goals.

The 28-year-old had pulled off some heroics earlier in the campaign, but he’s developing a concerning knack for howlers, as evidenced by the goals he conceded against Inter and Como.

Therefore, Tacconi is worried about his predecessor’s form, as he urges him to wake up from his ‘coma’.

“It feels like he’s in a coma. Unfortunately, everything that’s happening isn’t entirely his fault, but for a goalkeeper to concede from every shot on target inevitably leads to doubts,” said the 1985 Champions League winner in his interview with Tuttosport.

“Just look at the team when Bremer plays: he’s fundamental. But he’s had several injuries this season, he’s trying to get back to full fitness, and it hasn’t been easy.”

Michele Di Gregorio in action for Juventus

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

It has been suggested that Luciano Spalletti could drop the under-fire goalkeeper in favour of the more experienced Mattia Perin, but Tacconi believes this would shatter the 28-year-old’s confidence.

“I don’t know. That’s up to Spalletti — he has the chance and the authority to shake things up. But right now, DiGre is in a state of confusion like everyone else.

“If Spalletti doesn’t want to ruin him completely, he has to give him another opportunity. Sooner or later, he’ll produce something good.”

Tacconi wouldn’t rue the lack of Champions League football

While Juventus are trailing behind Roma in the race for a Champions League spot, Tacconi argues that missing out on the competition could be a blessing in disguise.

“If Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League, I’d almost be pleased. At that point the club could clear out so many players that it would finally create space for higher-level signings.”

Nevertheless, the 68-year-old realises that it won’t be easy for the club to find new clubs for their unwanted flops.

“But the real issue is different: who would actually buy these players?!

“The race for fourth place looks steep. A lot needs to change. And after a failure, that would only be fair.

“I’d be happy not to see some of the faces currently on the pitch anymore. Finances aside, after a total collapse, you wouldn’t be seeing certain faces again.”