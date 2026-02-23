Stefano Tacconi didn’t mince his words when discussing Michele Di Gregorio and the rest of the Juventus squad.
The Bianconeri are currently enduring a disastrous collapse that saw them eliminated from the Coppa Italia while needing a miracle to avoid a Champions League exit at the hands of Galatasaray.
Their Top Four hopes have also sustained a major blow after collecting a single point in their last three Serie A outings.
Stefano Tacconi worried about Juventus goalkeeper Di Gregorio
While the vast majority of Juventus players have underperformed in their most recent outings, Di Gregorio has been under scrutiny more than any other teammate after shipping in a series of avoidable goals.
The 28-year-old had pulled off some heroics earlier in the campaign, but he’s developing a concerning knack for howlers, as evidenced by the goals he conceded against Inter and Como.
Therefore, Tacconi is worried about his predecessor’s form, as he urges him to wake up from his ‘coma’.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment