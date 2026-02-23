“It feels like he’s in a coma. Unfortunately, everything that’s happening isn’t entirely his fault, but for a goalkeeper to concede from every shot on target inevitably leads to doubts,” said the 1985 Champions League winner in his interview with Tuttosport.

“Just look at the team when Bremer plays: he’s fundamental. But he’s had several injuries this season, he’s trying to get back to full fitness, and it hasn’t been easy.”

It has been suggested that Luciano Spalletti could drop the under-fire goalkeeper in favour of the more experienced Mattia Perin, but Tacconi believes this would shatter the 28-year-old’s confidence.

“I don’t know. That’s up to Spalletti — he has the chance and the authority to shake things up. But right now, DiGre is in a state of confusion like everyone else.

“If Spalletti doesn’t want to ruin him completely, he has to give him another opportunity. Sooner or later, he’ll produce something good.”

Tacconi wouldn’t rue the lack of Champions League football

While Juventus are trailing behind Roma in the race for a Champions League spot, Tacconi argues that missing out on the competition could be a blessing in disguise.

“If Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League, I’d almost be pleased. At that point the club could clear out so many players that it would finally create space for higher-level signings.”

Nevertheless, the 68-year-old realises that it won’t be easy for the club to find new clubs for their unwanted flops.

“But the real issue is different: who would actually buy these players?!

“The race for fourth place looks steep. A lot needs to change. And after a failure, that would only be fair.

“I’d be happy not to see some of the faces currently on the pitch anymore. Finances aside, after a total collapse, you wouldn’t be seeing certain faces again.”