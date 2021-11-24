“Step backwards and a strong blow” Del Piero reacts to Juventus’ loss at Chelsea

Former Juventus striker, Alessandro Del Piero, has slammed the Bianconeri for their performance against Chelsea last night and reckons they allowed the Blues to do what they wanted.

The European champions comprehensively beat Juve 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on a night that we expected another masterclass in winning from Max Allegri’s men.

The Blues had been in fine form before the match, but no one expected them to beat Juve by such a margin.

Like most Bianconeri fans, Del Piero is very disappointed by the performance and says Allegri needed his stars to do better, but they simply couldn’t.

He told Sky Sports, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The evening did not go well, it is an important step backwards and a strong blow.

“Allegri expected some answers, not only for the classification, but there is very little to save on an evening like that of tonight.

“It will be a bad blow for the whole environment. In the speed of the ball, in the tackles, in the aggression and in trying something different there was no game. Juve never shot on goal and Chelsea did that which he wanted from start to finish, both physically and technically.”

Juve FC Says

The performance in London last night is one that fans would be eager to forget quickly.

Juve has been on a poor run of form in Serie A, but they had been perfect in Europe and some fans were already dreaming of another Champions League trophy.

But last night’s performance confirms this Juve team cannot compete against the top clubs in European football this season.

If the club’s board wants a good end to this campaign, they need to make some signings in the winter transfer window.