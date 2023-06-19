Stephan Lichtsteiner explains the importance of Conte as Juventus manager

Former Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner has explained the importance of bringing Antonio Conte to the club when the gaffer managed the Bianconeri.

Conte was a former player of the club and helped it re-establish its dominance in Italian football when he returned as its manager.

His team was the group that started Juve on a journey to win several consecutive league crowns before 2021.

Juve remains one of the top sides in the country, but it was underachieving before Conte returned as its manager.

Lichtsteiner admits the gaffer made everyone realise what it truly means to play for the club.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The arrival of Antonio Conte at Juventus has been very important because he has explained what it means to be a Juventus player. He has a lot of credibility in this regard because he has won everything with Juventus.

He was a phenomenal player and is also a phenomenal coach. With him and the new stadium, we have started anew.”

Juve FC Says

When a former player is in charge of any club, we can expect him to do well most times because they understand what it means to play for that club.

Conte continues to be linked with a return to Juve because of the impressive feats he achieved as the club’s manager.