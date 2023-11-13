Former Juventus player Stephan Lichtsteiner was present at the Allianz Stadium as Juventus took on Cagliari in Serie A over the weekend.

The ex-Swiss international, having worked with Max Allegri, is recognised as a fine player who understands the value the coach brings to the club.

While Juventus has faced criticism for retaining Allegri on the bench despite a lack of recent trophies, the club is convinced that he is the best coach for the team during this stage of their rebuilding process.

Despite the presence of numerous top players in the squad, the understanding is that without Allegri, the team would encounter difficulties in making a meaningful impact. The club seems to prioritise the coach’s role in the ongoing development and reconstruction of the team.

Lichtsteiner believes the gaffer is the MVP and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s an emotion to return here, where I spent seven years. Allegri is the top player for Juventus today, because he knows how to form a group and lead to victory . And then it’s nice to see the young players playing, it’s not a habit here”

Juve FC Says

It means a lot for us to win trophies, so going through two campaigns without winning one has been hard for the club.

However, we have to give the manager credit for keeping the team competitive despite the on-field and off-field troubles they have been through.