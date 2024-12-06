Juventus has been drawn into Group G of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, where they will face Manchester City (ENG), Wydad AC (MAR), and Al Ain (UAE). This tournament represents a unique opportunity for the Bianconeri to add a prestigious international trophy to their cabinet as they gear up for an exciting end to the season.

The qualification for the Club World Cup, despite not participating in continental football last season, underscores Juventus’ enduring status as one of Europe’s premier football institutions. Their inclusion has reignited dreams among fans, who are hopeful that 2025 will bring at least one major title back to Turin. Winning the Club World Cup would be a crowning achievement in what could become a memorable campaign.

Group G presents a mix of challenges. Manchester City are undoubtedly the toughest opponents, boasting a squad brimming with world-class talent and a tactical mastermind in Pep Guardiola. However, Juventus will also need to navigate tricky encounters against Moroccan champions Wydad AC and UAE’s Al Ain, both of whom will be eager to prove their mettle on the global stage.

Former Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner shared his thoughts on the draw, highlighting the tough competition in the group. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “We found one of the favourites for the trophy, Manchester City. In general, it will be a tough group, even the other opponents are excellent teams. The event? It seems wonderful to me. It is new and all to be discovered, but also the draw was a very beautiful moment.”

With Thiago Motta at the helm, Juventus has shown steady progress this season. The manager has brought a blend of tactical discipline and attacking flair, leveraging the quality of his squad. The Club World Cup offers Juve a platform to test themselves against top-class international opponents and potentially add a globally recognised trophy to their collection.

The expanded tournament format adds an extra layer of intrigue and excitement, and Juventus will look to make the most of this historic opportunity.