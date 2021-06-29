Sterling wants to leave Manchester City, should Juventus move for him?

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Manchester City after being angered by their attempts to use him to sign Harry Kane, according to Todofichajes.

The attacker is now looking for a new home and has been offering himself to top European clubs.

Juventus needs another attacker and this development should spur them to action this summer.

Sterling has been one of England’s leading players at Euro 2020 and he is one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Juventus needs an attacker with his pace and trickery and signing him could make a world of difference for them.

He has a valuation of 90m euros, but the report says City would accept 70m euros if he asks to leave them.

The prospect of moving to Tottenham in exchange for Kane isn’t an exciting one for Sterling and he is instead looking to join another top European club of his choice.

The report says his agent has sounded out new clubs who could take him on from next season.

Juventus will look to offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and Sterling would be a quality replacement for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man.

Do you think Sterling would be an ideal signing for Juventus?