Stojkovic explains how Juventus is slowing down Vlahovic

The Serbian national team manager Dragan Stojković insists Juventus is slowing down the performance of Dusan Vlahovic and he explains how.

The striker was one of the most lethal in Serie A when he played for Fiorentina before he secured his big-money transfer to the Allianz Stadium at the start of this year.

His goals partially dried in the second half of the last campaign after he moved to Juve and he is yet to replicate the form he showed with La Viola.

Juve has some of the finest midfielders in Serie A in their squad, yet Vlahovic does not receive enough service to make him deliver the goals the club needs.

Stojković is convinced the problem is the players behind the frontman. He says via Corriere Dello Sport:

“Juve is a different team from the one I knew, less strong in defence, also because it is poorly protected by a midfield that has little intensity and finds it too difficult to verticalize.”

Adding: “In this way, Vlahovic is slowed down in his best feature, which is to attack the depth with his shot as a sprinter.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has done well pn our books, but we must admit he can do better.

Every player wants to join a big club to improve, but Juve has not provided the right environment for the Serbian to thrive.