Juventus has come under a lot of fire in the last few weeks as they have failed to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady, as the most successful club in Italian football, is always expected to win trophies. This pressure to succeed is constant, even when the team has a new coach or a host of new players, as is the case this season. Juventus’ reputation as a dominant force in the sport means that they are held to the highest standards, and fans expect nothing less than victory in every match.

However, this season has not been easy for the Bianconeri. Despite their standing as Italy’s most decorated football club, Juventus has faced numerous challenges on the pitch. Thiago Motta, the latest manager to take charge of the team, was brought in with the hope of turning things around and improving their performances. Motta has implemented changes to the team’s style of play, but so far, the results have not matched the expectations surrounding him. His team continues to struggle, with the squad facing constant criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The pressure on Juventus to perform is immense, and it seems as though the fans expect perfection in every aspect of the team’s play. However, journalist Paolo Rossi has weighed in on the situation, offering a more measured perspective. In a recent interview, as quoted by Tuttojuve, Rossi stated:

“It’s useless to think that the current Juve can reach levels of perfection. So it’s very good that they win by a narrow margin, even with strong technical limitations, but with everything needed to achieve an important result.”

Rossi’s words reflect a level of realism that many fans may not want to accept. The current Juventus team, while certainly talented, is still a work in progress. They may not be the perfect team that their supporters hope for, but they have the potential to achieve success nonetheless.

Ultimately, Juventus fans just want their team to perform better and win more games this season. Despite the challenges they face, there is still hope that they can turn things around and achieve their goals for the campaign.