Storari to join Juventus again

Former Juventus goalkeeper Marco Storari is set to return to the club in a managerial role this summer.

The 43-year-old veteran retired from the game after spells at Cagliari, Milan and Juventus and has always kept close ties with the Bianconeri.

Tuttomercatoweb’s journalist Giovanni Albanese reports that Storari is expected to return to Turin to work back of house with an announcement expected very soon.

Storari spent five years at Juventus, filling in for his close friend Gigi Buffon, winning four Serie A titles along the way.