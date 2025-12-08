Former Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni blasts Juventus striker Jonathan David after another listless display in the 1-2 defeat to Napoli.

Last summer, the Canadian arrived at the club with much fanfare and was expected to swiftly become the club’s first-choice centre-forward.

However, the 25-year-old has been struggling for goals and form. He has only managed to score on his Juventus debut against Parma, and the late winner against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Jonathan David has yet to win over Juventus and Spalletti

David was relegated to the bench following Luciano Spalletti’s appointment. However, Dusan Vlahovic will be out until the spring after suffering a serious injury, which gave the Brooklyn native a new lifeline.

And yet, Canada’s all-time goalscorer was dropped from the starting lineup against Napoli.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Spalletti preferred to entrust Kenan Yildiz with the false 9 role, before changing his mind at the interval following a miserable 45 minutes.

While David’s introduction in the second half may have slightly improved Juve’s display at the Maradona, this had more to do with Yildiz returning to his natural role than anything David had offered.

The 25-year-old struggled to hold the ball and connect with his teammates.

Andrea Strammaccioni puts David under scrutiny

For his part, Stramaccioni believes that the former LOSC Lille star has an attitude issue, arguing that he didn’t show the required desire and tenacity.

“Spalletti had put an out-of-contract player like Vlahovic at the centre of the project. And when he’s missing, he leaves David out,” said the former Inter and Udinese manager in his post-match appearance on DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“When the Canadian entered the pitch, we see that he’s not willing to ‘eat grass,’ but has the wrong attitude that Juventus fans don’t like.

“At this point, I think there’s no chemistry in the dressing room between Spalletti and the Juventus forwards.”