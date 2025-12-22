Andrea Stramaccioni has been mesmerised by Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti, who created a new role for Weston McKennie.

The American is renowned for his exceptional versatility, having been deployed in almost every role on the pitch under Andrea Pirlo, Max Allegri, Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor.

With Spalletti in charge, the 27-year-old has been tasked with filling in the gap on the right side, as Joao Mario hasn’t been able to impose himself in the starting lineup, while Pierre Kalulu is more suited to a role in the backline.

Luciano Spalletti has given Weston McKennie a new hybrid role

Under Spalletti’s tutelage, McKennie has become Juve’s undisputed first-choice for the right wing-back position.

Nevertheless, Stramaccioni noticed that the Texan is also operating in a hybrid role, transforming into a second striker when the team is in possession. This was evidenced by the Bianconeri’s second goal against Roma, when he integrated into the box to receive a cross from Edon Zhegrova.

Therefore, the former Inter and Udinese head coach has been left in awe by this innovative move.

“The latest Spalletti move was as innovative as it was decisive. We’ve never seen anything like it in twenty years,” argued Stramaccioni in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Spalletti has been at Juventus since October 30 and, on his debut, surprised everyone by dropping Koopmeiners into defence.

“But against Roma, he elevated an even more brilliant intuition: the use of McKennie, who is capable of transforming himself from a wide player (out of possession) into a genuine second striker.

“Openda’s goal stems from the American’s ‘diagonal run’, a solution Luciano had already tested as far back as the derby against Torino.”

Weston McKennie (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Stramaccioni also explained McKennie’s importance in the defensive phase, as he’s often entrusted with marking the opponent’s trickiest player on the left side.