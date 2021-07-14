Striker decides on his future and it isn’t good news for Juventus

Arkadiusz Milik has been a long-term target of Juventus and as they continue to search for a new striker, he remains on their radar.

After being frozen out of the team at Napoli at the start of last season, he joined Marseille in the January transfer window.

The French club rescued him at a difficult moment of his career and it seems he is now in love with them.

This transfer window is an opportunity for him to leave them for a bigger club, however, La Nuova Sardegna via Tuttojuve reports that he is happy at the French club and isn’t thinking about leaving them.

Although there are rumours flying around that he would leave, the report maintains that he is very happy in France and he has no intention of leaving the French club at the moment.

This may come as a blow to Juventus who have been considering a move for him as they search for another striker.

Milik has Serie A pedigree and he would need little to no time to adapt to the demands of the competition if he joins Juve.

The Pole scored 9 goals in 15 league games for Marseille before the end of last season.