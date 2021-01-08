Striker intermediary refuses to rule out a move to Juventus

One of the intermediaries looking to help Arkadiusz Milik find a new team, Fabrizio De Vecchi, has spoken to AS via Calciomercato about the possibility of the Polish striker making a move to Juventus.

Milik is stuck in Napoli after they decided against selling him for a low fee in the last transfer window, despite not registering him for any competition in this campaign.

The former Ajax man hasn’t played any football this season after seeing moves to Juventus and AS Roma fall through.

De Vecchi reveals that Juventus did try to sign him in the last transfer window before being priced out of a move for him by Napoli’s demands.

The attacker has also seen a move to Atletico Madrid this month fall through because of the demands of the Partenopei, Juve maintains their interest in signing him and when asked if he expects the Bianconeri to return for him, he admitted that it was likely because of the quality of the striker.

He was asked: “Rome and Juventus, in the summer, were very close to Milik?”

He responded: “Their interest confirms the value of Milik, I’m not just saying that as an agent. Both clubs were close to his purchase, but for different reasons, in some cases still difficult to understand, the negotiations did not end positively. In football it often happens. “

When asked if they would return, he said:

“I don’t rule it out, but I can’t be the one to say it. They are two top teams and it would seem natural to me that they return to interest in an important player like Arek.”