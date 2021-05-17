Striker linked with Juventus is offered to one of their biggest rivals

Mauro Icardi could return to Italy in the summer, but he might not be moving to Juventus after being offered to one of their rivals.

The Argentinean remains one of the best strikers to play in Serie A after his fine time with Inter Milan.

He moved initially on-loan to PSG in 2019 and has remained a key member of the French side who made his move permanent a year later.

This hasn’t been the best of seasons for him as he faced new competition from Moise Kean.

He could be on the move in the summer and Calciomercato via Football Italia reports that his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, wants him to return to Italy.

She also wants to return to Milan and has offered him to AC Milan who could be on the lookout for a new striker.

Although Juve has been favourites to sign him, his previous affiliation with the city of Milan means there was always the possibility that he would end up back there.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a catalyst for Milan’s recent success, but he is often injured and might not offer them consistent performances next season.

The report says they will struggle to pay Icardi’s current wages, which is an advantage for Juve, but Milan could strike a deal with PSG for the French side to pay some part of his wages.