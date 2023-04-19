As all know, playing in the Champions League is instrumental for any top European club. The continent’s most prestigious club competition generates big revenues which allow clubs to invest in big players, and at the same time, it portrays them as more desirable destinations.

Therefore, Juventus will be hoping to break into the Top four Serie A spots which would certainly help them maintain the services of some of their finest players, while also attracting new stars.

But according to a new report from Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24), one of the “new” stars who could arrive in Turin might be an all-too-familiar name.

The source claims that Juventus would return to Alvaro Morata if they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Spaniard first signed for the Old Lady in 2014, but Real Madrid triggered a buy-back clause to retrieve his services in 2016.

The striker then made his return to the Allianz Stadium in 2020 on a two-year loan deal, but Juventus weren’t willing to splash 35 million euros to make his stay permanent. Thus, he returned to Atletico Madrid last summer.

The 30-year-old isn’t an automatic starter in Diego Simeone’s team, as the Argentine manager usually prefers Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay.

Yet, he still made important contributions, scoring 10 goals in addition to two assists in 29 La Liga appearances. Morata’s current contract with the Spanish capital club expires in 2024.