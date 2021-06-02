Striker merry go round could see Ronaldo leave Juventus for Icardi

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear as the attacker prepares to lead Portugal in the Euros over the next few weeks.

Last season was a tough one for him as Juventus struggled on the field and massively underachieved.

He was heavily criticized and those criticisms could see him leave the club for good.

On a personal note, Ronaldo had yet another outstanding campaign and he may have expected his goals to have made more impact than they actually did.

As his own form continues to impress, he has repeatedly been touted with a move to other teams.

The attacker has been linked with a return to Real Madrid and Manchester United and to the likes of PSG and Sporting Lisbon.

It seems he might end up with the French side eventually if the latest report on his future is to be believed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Il Bianconeri reports on a striker merry-go-round that could see Ronaldo leave Juve.

The report discusses the fact that Real Madrid remains intent on signing Kylian Mbappe.

PSG doesn’t want to sell, but they could agree to cash in on the young striker by signing Ronaldo.

They have an abundance of stars and that means they could allow Mauro Icardi to join Juve in exchange for the Portugal captain.