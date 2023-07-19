Alvaro Morata’s future remains uncertain as Inter, Roma, and Juventus are all competing to secure the striker’s signature, reports Football-Italia.

Morata’s agents are currently in Italy and have held talks with representatives from all three clubs. Inter has made a verbal offer of €15 million, but Atletico Madrid is holding out for €21 million for the player.

Juventus remains a prominent contender and has shown interest in bringing the striker back to Turin. However, they are currently facing a challenge as they have stated their intention not to make any new signings until they offload some players from their squad.

Despite the obstacle, Juventus has not ruled out the possibility of acquiring Morata. They are closely monitoring the situation and weighing their options. Should they find suitable deals to sell players, it would likely pave the way for them to pursue Morata’s transfer.

As the transfer saga continues, Juventus remains determined to strengthen their attacking options, and Morata’s potential return to the club remains an enticing prospect.

Juve FC Says

Juventus should now move on from Morata, he is yesterday’s news and while he may bring experience to Juve, he hardly set the world alight when he played for us.

There are enough strikers at Juventus right now and if a new one is required, in the event that Dusan Vlahovic is sold, then surely there are better younger options out there.