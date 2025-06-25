Andrea Barzagli, one of Juventus’ most respected former players, has offered a strong endorsement of Igor Tudor by drawing comparisons between the current Bianconeri coach and Antonio Conte. With Juventus now firmly focused on rebuilding their dominance in Italian and European football, such words carry significant weight from someone who played a key role in the club’s successful past.

Tudor took over in March as a late-season replacement for Thiago Motta. Despite the pressure of stepping in mid-campaign, he helped Juve stabilise their form and secure a crucial top-four finish. While it was initially expected that he would only be a short-term option, the club has since confirmed Tudor as the head coach for the new season, a sign of faith in his leadership and vision.

A Mentality That Resembles Conte

Barzagli, who won numerous trophies under Conte at Juventus, sees similarities between the two coaches. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, the former centre-back praised Tudor’s strong character and influence in the dressing room:

“Igor has a strong mentality, the result of his past as a player: you either have it or you don’t. He’s a convinced, direct guy and the players perceive and appreciate this. From this point of view Tudor is very similar to Conte”.

Conte’s time at Juventus laid the foundation for their recent decade of domestic dominance, so any comparison to him should be taken seriously. Barzagli’s words underline the belief that Tudor has the potential to shape a competitive and mentally strong team, just as Conte did when he revitalised Juve in 2011.

Getty Images

Strong Start at the Club World Cup

Currently, Tudor is leading Juventus through a strong campaign at the Club World Cup in the United States. His team has shown signs of cohesion and resilience, qualities that supporters have long demanded. The positive performances have increased optimism among the fanbase, many of whom now believe that Juve could go far in the tournament.

If Tudor continues on this path and brings tangible success back to Turin, the club could once again enjoy a period of stability and dominance. With Barzagli’s public backing and a promising start under his belt, Tudor’s reign is off to an encouraging beginning.