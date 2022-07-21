“Stronger than De Ligt” – Former Torino director tells how he discovered Bremer

In 2018, Torino managed to complete the signature of a 21-year-old defender from Brazil who was relatively unknown on Italian soil.

Nonetheless, former Granata director Gianluca Petrachi had no doubts at all regarding the young man’s ability to reach the highest levels.

Four years later, Lega Serie A crowned Gleison Bremer as the best defender in the league on the back of a stellar 2021/22 campaign, beating the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Milian Skriniar and Fikayo Tomori to the honor.

On Wednesday, Juventus announced the capture of the now 25-year-old centre back after reaching an agreement with their crosstown rivals.

Petrachi recounts the story of how he discovered Bremer at a time when he was still a raw talent at Atleitco Mineiro.

“I personally went to South America to scout the profiles that we considered most interesting,” said the former Torino and Roma sporting director in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“It happened with Bremer as it did with Bruno Peres, just to give you another example.

“As the days went by, I focused more on Bremer who was a raw talent at the time but I had sensed enormous growth margins.”

The 53-year describes the new Juventus signing as a great professional, and says that he reminded him of Giorgio Chiellini due to his warrior spirit.

Since Bremer has effectively replaced Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus, the comparison between the two defenders is inevitable. But for Petrachi, the choice is an easy one.

“Maybe I don’t understand anything about football, but if I have to give my own opinion.

“Gleison is stronger than De Ligt. Much stronger. So the answer is simple. The Juventus defense gains from this change.”