Sports bettors had a tough time delivering accurate football predictions this season as Juventus has disappointed many with their results. “The Old Lady” fans have lost their temper many times this season and wonder if Juventus can recover in time, or are they in for a long season?

Thiago Motta’s squad is undefeated in the Italian top tier this season, but that gives a wrong picture as Juventus is fifth in the Serie A rankings. They have only 7 wins and 13 draws after 20 rounds and are 13 points behind the leading Napoli.

The team from Turin finished in third place last season, and Thiago Motta was brought in as a new manager, hoping the team would get back on the throne. He had a solid start to the season, but the team quickly fell into mediocrity, and many fans do not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Coming back from a goal down while playing with 10 men against Leipzig in the second matchday of the Champions League was an inspiring performance by Juventus’ players. Many fans believed that Motta had built an excellent chemistry within the team, but that perception proved to be wrong. That was the first of four consecutive games with Juventus receiving a red card, and the home loss against Stuttgart was the start of the troubles.

After beating the city rival Torino in the “Derby della Mole,” Juventus played four consecutive draws. Failing to score but still winning a point on the road against AC Milan and Aston Villa is something that the fans could leave with, but the following two draws were a real disappointment.

First, Juventus could not hold on to the lead and allowed a stoppage time goal against Lecce. That was a tough pill to swallow for the fans, but the worst was yet to come. The following week, Juventus barely escaped undefeated as Bologna took a 2-0 lead at Allianz Stadium. Again, Juventus’ player was sent off, and they managed to tie the score and win a point.

That game was the boiling point for the fans and they showed their frustration following the match. Dusan Vlahovic, the highest-paid player on the team, got into it with the fans, and many experts predict that he will soon see the exit door from Juventus.

Things did not look any better after Juventus lost to Milan in the Super Cup and that played only 1-1 at home against Torino.

“It’s important to recover well physically and mentally. At the same time, we’re angry that we didn’t win. We want to give our best,” said Motta following that game.

The fans were not that optimistic as they saw no clear team direction under Motta and took over the social media, describing the season as “lost” and complaining about the lack of consistency. That definitely adds more pressure on both the team and the management, and it will be interesting to see how the squid will respond.

On the other hand, there are those who still believe that better days will come for Juventus this season. Teun Koopmeiners, who joined the team from Atalanta in the summer, has been playing constantly well in the midfield. Getting on the right tone with the teammates may take a little while, but there is definitely potential.

Despite the team’s rocky start, Juventus showed a glimpse of brilliance in a 2-0 win over Manchester City and still has high hopes in both the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

Whoever watched Juventus games has seen that the team has the quality, and maybe a little more effort and luck can really turn things around for the team from Turin. The last draw against Atalanta, the direct competitor for the last spot that leads to the Champions League, showed that the team is still in the run for finishing in the top four in the standings. A couple of good performances and a winning streak can make the fans forget about all the issues from the first half of the season.

A lot will depend on Danillo’s decision whether he wants to leave in the winter transfer window. The team’s captain has been the cornerstone of this squad in the past five seasons, and his departure would be a major hit for the team. The team already lacks leadership, and if the captain is gone, it will open a huge gap that will be tough to fill. Given the fans’ online reactions, they would love to see Danillo stay, and whether that will be the case, we will see in the weeks to come.

However, Juventus is still a desired destination for top-level players, and they will be able to add some talent in the winter transfer window. However, Motta is the key figure, and it will be on him to get the best out of the players he has. The season is far from over, and Juventus may turn things around in no time. Once they start showing more effort, the fans will give extra energy, and the tough start of the season will be just a bad memory.

At the end of the day, for a club like Juventus, every setback is just a step toward a comeback. “The Old Lady” has recovered many times in the past, and we can expect to see the team taking the game to another level and making the second half of the Serie A season even more interesting.