Juventus manager Max Allegri is lucky to still have a job, and a new report has revealed he is living the dream life of many better-performing managers.

The gaffer returned to Juve last season as the Bianconeri looked to return to the top of Italian football.

They had replaced him with a new man in 2019 after five successful seasons in charge.

His return has been worse, and the team is in terrible shape at the moment, which should get any manager sacked.

Allegri still has his job, and a new report on Calciomercato reveals he is the joint-highest paid manager in Serie A.

The report claims he and AS Roma’s Jose Mourinho make 7m euros per season.

The next manager behind them in earnings is Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan, who makes 5.5 euros per season.

Juve FC Says

Allegri negotiated this deal based on his performance in his first stint as Juve’s manager.

It proved to be a smart move from his camp and a bad one for the club, who must cough out a huge amount of money to fire him from their bench now.

It could be a reason the club continues to back him to turn the team’s season around.