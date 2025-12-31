Daniel Maldini has departed AC Milan and could now face a journeyman career, with Juventus reportedly considering a move for the midfielder. Currently at Atalanta, Maldini has struggled to secure regular starting appearances, despite moving from Milan in search of more game time. His ambitions to play consistently have yet to materialise, leaving him at a crossroads as he looks to establish himself at a senior level.

At 24, Maldini is acutely aware that time is running out to cement a place as a regular starter. Juventus have now expressed interest in his signature, and Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen to work with the midfielder. Maldini, part of a family with a distinguished footballing history, would be eager to build on that reputation while carving out his own path.

Opportunity at Juventus

Joining Juventus would provide Maldini with the chance to compete for minutes in a high-profile squad. While living up to the Maldini name is no small task, the Allianz Stadium could offer him the platform to develop into a key player under Spalletti’s management. The Italian coach is still shaping his team, and Maldini could emerge as an important squad member if allowed to demonstrate his abilities.

Role as a Deputy

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus view Maldini as a potential deputy for Kenan Yildiz. His arrival could create healthy competition, motivating both players to improve and strengthen the squad. Spalletti’s system could suit Maldini’s style of play, and the opportunity to push an established star like Yildiz could help him realise his potential while contributing to Juventus’ broader ambitions.

A move to Turin would represent a fresh start for Maldini, allowing him to transition from a player searching for consistency to one capable of making a meaningful impact in Serie A. If successful, this step could be pivotal in ensuring he achieves the game time and career progress he has sought since leaving Milan.