Struggling English club targets Juventus star to rescue their season

Leeds United has watched their squad get decimated by injuries recently and they will surely look to reinforce it next month.

The Whites are one of the hardest clubs to beat when in top shape, but they have been poor recently because of injuries to their key players, and it could push them into a relegation dogfight soon.

They are targeting some players to improve Marcelo Bielsa’s group and one of them is Juventus’ midfielder Weston McKennie.

The American had struggled to play regularly for Max Allegri earlier in the season, but he is getting more playing time now.

Nevertheless, it seems they would still sell him for the right price because Juve wants to raise funds for their own transfers.

The Sun reports that Leeds United is interested in McKennie and claims they could sign him for £20m.

However, the report also states that it would be hard for the Englishmen to convince him to swap Turin for a relegation fight.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been a good signing for Juve overall and he is one player the Bianconeri should give more time to prove his worth.

Most players have struggled under Allegri this season and the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey should be offloaded before him.

The lure of the Premier League is too powerful to some players, but it remains unclear if Leeds can tempt McKennie.