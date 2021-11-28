Struggling Juventus star presents an additional problem to the club

Dejan Kulusevski has struggled to make a name for himself at Juventus and it is now clear he probably needs to leave the club to build his career.

The Swedish attacker is one of the finest players at Juve, but he struggles to fit into the system of Max Allegri.

Calciomercato says he wants to leave the club as early as the January transfer window.

However, there is a problem in selling him at his current performance level.

The report says Juve paid at least 35m euros to sign him last year, but his market value has since dropped drastically and that ruins their chances of making good money from offloading him.

Juve FC Says

If Juve cannot get a good fee from his permanent transfer now, the Bianconeri could send him out on loan to another club for the second half of this season.

If Kulusevski impresses, his market value would increase and that would make it easy for Juve to get their desired transfer fee from his sale.

Kulusevski is still just 21, and the club is probably giving up on him too soon if they sell him now.

The Swede might just need a new environment and tactical system to blossom and that means Juve needs to select his loan club carefully if they decide to send him out temporarily.