When Moise Kean made his return to Juventus last summer, the fans rejoiced for the return of the club’s homegrown player. After all, the young striker was a true revelation in 2019 before his departure to Everton.

Nevertheless, the Italian’s homecoming didn’t go according to plan. While no one had expected him to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally from the previous seasons, we all thought that he’d have more than five Serie A goals in his legs.

The forward is currently on loan for two seasons and Juventus have the obligation to buy him from Everton in 2023. However, the Bianconeri are trying to rid themselves from the player’s services on the back of an underwhelming campaign.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Kean shares the club’s sentiment and is also willing to leave Turin in the summer transfer market.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could opt to exercise the right to buy the striker earlier than expected before immediately selling him to another club.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Kean paid the price of a generally disappointing campaign for Juventus. After all, he’s not the only striker who struggled for goals this season.

However, his position appears to be low on the pecking order, especially following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

Therefore, an early breakup between the parties might be the ideal solution, and would allow the player to reignite his career elsewhere while opening up some space for a new arrival at Juventus.