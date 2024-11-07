Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Joshua Zirkzee asylum from his Manchester United struggles, but a deal could only be plausible on certain conditions.

The 23-year-old rose to prominence at Bologna under the guidance of Thiago Motta. He emerged as an unconventional striker who helps his teammates in the buildup while also showcasing a remarkable eye for goal.

Nevertheless, none of his impressive attributes have been on display since making the summer switch to Old Trafford. The Dutchman started the campaign as a regular starter, but Erik ten Hag then relegated him to the bench. He has only managed to contribute with a single goal and a couple of assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

The Bayern Munich youth product has also been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from the English tabloids, with some labeling him as “fat trash” for seemingly being overweight.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, a reunion with Motta could be the best medicine for Zirkzee who is eager to get his career back on track.

Juventus were among a host of clubs linked with the Netherlands international last summer, before the Red Devils prevailed in the race. The Bianconeri would also like to a new striker to their ranks, as Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to work overtime while Arkadiusz Milik is still struggling to recover from a knee problem.

Nevertheless, this won’t be an easy operation to pull off given how Man United splashed 42 million euros to buy the striker from Bologna only a few months ago. The Bianconeri would only be able to sign the player on an initial loan formula.

But as the source explains, everything depends on incoming Man United manager Ruben Amorim who will assert his new role on November 11th. So it remains to be seen if the departing Sporting boss will manage to salvage Zirkzee’s troubled Premier League stint, or push the striker out of the door.