Struggling Serie A side wants Pirlo to be their next manager

Andrea Pirlo was given the chance to manage Juventus last season even though he was a rookie manager.

We expected the former midfielder to join the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola as former players who have done well as managers.

The midfielder’s Juve struggled in the league and Europe, but they won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

The Bianconeri still replaced him with Max Allegri at the end of the last campaign.

He has been unattached since that time, but that could end soon with a new club looking to hire the former Azzurri star.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Salernitana is considering giving him their managerial post after a troubled season.

The report claims they have offered it to some seasoned Serie A managers, but they have all turned it down.

They are now hoping out-of-work Pirlo will accept to become their next boss.

Juve FC Says

Pirlo didn’t do badly at Juve, considering it was his first season as a manager at the senior level.

The former midfielder needed time to implement his system, and he also didn’t have access to some of the talents that Max Allegri has now.

He would certainly return to the managerial dugout soon, but Salernitana is not the right step for him.

The Garnets are almost certain to go down and he isn’t experienced enough to save them from relegation trouble now.