Struggling Spanish giant also wants Juventus man but they cannot afford him

Dejan Kulusevski has been linked with a move away from Juventus as he struggles to impress Max Allegri.

The Swedish attacker was in good form last season under Andrea Pirlo, but he has failed to adapt to the tactics of Allegri.

Several clubs want to rescue him from his struggles at Juve, including Arsenal, who have done a good job in developing young players.

Tuttomercatoweb reports it is not just the English club that wants him with the report naming struggling Spanish side, Barcelona as one of the clubs that would love to add him to their squad.

However, it adds that the Catalans’ much-publicised financial troubles will deny them the chance to sign him.

Barca has struggled to sign and keep players in the last year and they also lost Lionel Messi in the last transfer window.

They are still struggling to offload the unwanted members of their current squad and their mounting expenditure makes it hard for them to pay the 35 million euros Juve wants for Kulusevski.

Juve FC Says

The attacker’s struggle this season is strange, but Allegri has always battled to get the best out of technical players.

It might be best for Juve to loan out Kulusevski for the second half of the season and see if he returns to form before selling him in the summer.

Although he has taken time to adjust to the demands of Allegri, he is still young and should be dealt with patiently.