Juventus is widely regarded as the biggest club in Italian football, and a recent study has confirmed that they have the most loyal fanbase.

The Bianconeri boast some of Europe’s top players, giving their fans the chance to watch elite talent whenever they take the field.

With a rich and successful history, Juventus last won the Serie A title in 2020. Despite not securing the league since then, with three other clubs claiming the championship, their fan following has remained strong.

According to research conducted by StageUp and Ipsos, as reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus has the most active and loyal fans in Serie A. The study focused on fans who consistently follow their team, including attending away games, as a measure of loyalty.

Juventus emerged as the most followed club in Serie A, with 8 million loyal supporters, solidifying their status as the most popular team in Italian football.

Juve FC Says

We have been the biggest club in the country for a long time and most of us will not be surprised by this finding.

However, we need to win some trophies again soon and if Thiago Motta can win the league in his first season, he will make himself a hero to the club’s supporters.