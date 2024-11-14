Manuel Locatelli’s recent call-up to the Italy national team comes as a well-deserved acknowledgement of his impressive performances at Juventus this season. Although Locatelli had been a regular in Roberto Mancini’s squad, he found himself out of favour when Luciano Spalletti took over, with other midfielders initially preferred. His absence from Italy’s Euro 2024 squad surprised many fans who recognised his quality and consistency. However, with several players withdrawing from the current national team squad, Locatelli was granted a late call-up, marking a potential turning point in his international career.

Locatelli’s resurgence has been evident under Juventus manager Thiago Motta, who has given him the platform and trust needed to thrive in a more dynamic role. As a pivotal figure in Juve’s midfield, Locatelli has contributed greatly to the club’s success across competitions, showcasing improved technical skill, positional awareness, and playmaking ability. Motta’s confidence in him has translated into some remarkable performances, with Locatelli consistently breaking up opposition play, controlling the tempo, and orchestrating attacks from midfield.

One statistic in particular highlights Locatelli’s impact this season: according to Opta, he has completed the most line-breaking passes in Serie A (142), a remarkable 19 passes more than any other player. This stat not only underscores his creativity but also his effectiveness in penetrating defences, a skill that has been instrumental in Juventus’ attacking play. Such performances are likely what caught the attention of the Italian selectors and ultimately led to his recall.

Locatelli’s return to the Italy squad reflects his maturity and adaptability as a midfielder, showing he can play multiple roles in a highly competitive Juventus side. His line-breaking passes are evidence of a more expansive, forward-thinking style that might be exactly what the Italian team needs. If he continues to develop under Motta, Locatelli could be a valuable asset for Italy in future tournaments. This call-up, even if a result of others’ withdrawals, is an encouraging sign that he is once again being recognised for his quality and that his national team prospects are far from over.