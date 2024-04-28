A report in the Italian media revealed that Juventus have scored fewer goals than any other team in Serie A over the last month or so.

Yesterday, the Bianconeri had to settle for a goalless draw against Milan who were without Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Theo Hernandez and Fikayo Tomori at the back.

Max Allegri’s men dominated the action and had several chances to score, but couldn’t place the ball in the back of the net, with backup goalkeeper Marco Sportiello producing a stellar showing between the posts.

This stalemate extended Juve’s woeful run which dates back to late January. However, the club’s performances have further decayed in March and April, as IlBianconero explains, especially from an attacking standpoint.

For instance, Juventus have failed to score in four of their last six Serie A fixtures. They only managed to net three goals during this run, two coming from set pieces (Federico Gatti’s corner vs Fiorentina and Dusan Vlahovic’s freekick vs Cagliari) plus an own goal (Alberto Dossena).

Astonishingly, the last time Juventus scored from open play dates back to the 1-1 draw against Atalanta on March 10th.

So statistically speaking, the Bianconeri currently boast the worst attack in Serie A over the past month and a half. Even the relegated Salernitana managed to outscore Juventus during this timespan.

These horrifying stats surely won’t go unnoticed when the Juventus management begins to plan for next season, starting with the technical staff.