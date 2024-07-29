Juventus Next Gen starlet Livano Comenencia has reportedly attracted interest from Germany, particularly from Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old is a youth product of PSV Eindhoven who signed for the Bianconeri last summer.

The Dutchman immediately cemented himself as a key pillar in the Next Gen ranks, helping the squad secure a spot in the Serie C playoffs.

The youngster contributed with three goals and seven assists for Juve’s second last season.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Stuggart have inquired about the services of the Netherlands U20 winger.

The Bundesliga club is apparently searching the market for a player capable of enhancing their flanks, so they have set their sights on several candidates, including Comenencia.

The former PSV youngster is a right-footed player who can play on either wing. He even featured as a right-back on some occasions.

The Dutchman was in the starting formation in Friday’s 0-3 friendly defeat against Nuremberg. Motta deployed him as a right winger in his 4-2-3-1 system in the first half before making way for Timothy Weah at the interval.

Comenencia’s contract with the Bianconeri is only valid until June 2025, so the club risks losing him for free a year later unless they put his signature on a new contract.