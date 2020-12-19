Suarez gets interviewed for Citizenship test fraud case

Italian authorities have interviewed Luis Suarez as they look to convict Juventus for cheating when the Uruguayan took an Italian citizenship test earlier in the year.

Suarez wanted to leave Barcelona for Juventus, but because the Bianconeri had already filled their quota for non-European players, he needed to take a test that would qualify him as an Italian citizen.

News agency Ansa via Football Italia says that the University for Foreigners in Perugia was already suspected of passing students too easily, and their phones were wiretapped which resulted in the suspicion that Suarez had cheated in the exams.

It says that the striker, who at the time of the test was a player of Barcelona, was interviewed via a video conference call as a witness and not as a suspect.

In September, Suarez passed the exam, and he was given a B1 grade which would have helped him qualify for Italian citizenship since his wife was already of Italian heritage.

Juventus eventually abandoned their pursuit of his signature and he moved to Atletico Madrid with Alvaro Morata moving to Turin instead.

Juventus will hope that the prosecutors will have heard what will convince them to drop the case.