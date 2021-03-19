Suarez has an exit clause, should Juventus try to sign him again?

The next transfer window will be an important one for Juventus, especially if they fail to win the Scudetto.

This campaign has been a tough one for the Bianconeri who have crashed out of the Champions League and might end the season with the Super Cup and Italian Cup alone.

One position that they will look to strengthen is their attack after relying on Alvaro Morata as their only striker in this campaign.

Before landing the Spaniard in the summer, they wanted to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona and their efforts have even led to them being investigated for exam fraud.

The Uruguayan eventually moved to Atletico Madrid and has been spearheading their bid to win the Spanish league.

Todofichajes has just revealed that although he signed a two-year deal, he has a break clause in it which could see him leave them at the end of this season.

This has opened the door for Juventus to make a return for his signature when this campaign finishes.

As the Bianconeri search for a new striker, he represents almost the best option that would become available to them.

Do you think it would be smart for the Bianconeri to return for him considering that he put them in some trouble the last time?