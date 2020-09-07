Suarez to take Italian examinations

Luis Suarez is expected to sit the required examinations to enable him to acquire a European passport, facilitating his move to Juventus.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo, Goal Italia and others suggest that the Uruguayan striker is on the verge of completing a move to Turin, however certain obstacles remain in his path.

Firstly, the 33-year-old needs to sit an Italian B1 language examination in order to acquire an Italian passport, given that Juventus have already filled their two non-EU squad positions by allocating them to Arthur and Weston McKennie.

Secondly, the striker needs to agree a severance with Barcelona that will likely include a nominal payment from Juventus to Barcelona, in order to finalise a move and maintain good relations between the two sides.

Both the reports claim that Juve and Suarez have already agreed upon personal terms, suggesting that he’ll earn around €10 million net per year and sign a three-year contract.