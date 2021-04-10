suarez
Transfer News

Suarez wants a new team, should Juventus return for him?

April 10, 2021 - 11:38 am

Luis Suarez is tired of playing for Atletico Madrid and would love to leave them as early as this summer.

This is what Todofichajes is reporting. Perhaps Juventus can take advantage of that to finally get their man.

The Uruguayan landed the Bianconeri in hot water when he reportedly cheated to pass his Italian citizenship test.

He needed to pass it to make the move to Juve as a European player and did but in controversial circumstance.

The Bianconeri finally abandoned his chase and moved for Alvaro Morata while he joined Atletico Madrid.

He is firing them towards the league title and has 19 league goals from 26 games so far.

Although he might win La Liga in this campaign, the report says he is struggling with the physical demands of playing for Diego Simeone.

He has a deal for another season, but he would love to leave at the end of this campaign.

Do you think Juve should return for him?

The Bianconeri will need to renew Alvaro Morata’s loan deal to keep him, but it might be smarter to allow the Spaniard to return to Spain and sign Suarez instead.

The former Barcelona man should be cheaper than Morata and his performance this season shows age is truly just a number.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

European rankings

Juventus ranks fourth overall in the latest UEFA club rankings

April 9, 2021
costa

Juventus looking at possible players to swap Costa with at Gremio

April 9, 2021
capello

“Porto clearly were beatable,” Capello aims dig at Juventus

April 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.