“Suarez was evaluated and a decision was reached” Gravina discusses the Luis Suarez case involving Juventus

Juventus might soon be cleared of alleged wrongdoing in their unsuccessful transfer of Luis Suarez last season.

The striker wanted to join Juve and took an Italian language test to get citizenship and join the squad as an Italian.

However, he reportedly passed the exam because he had help and prosecutors swung into action to prove they have a case against the club.

For most of the last year, there has been little update on the case after the Uruguayan eventually joined Atletico Madrid while Juve signed Alvaro Morata.

But the case’s file hasn’t been closed yet and The President of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, delivered a new update on it.

In a recent interview, he reveals there have been no more elements to proceed with the case and it would soon be archived.

“It is not true that the FIGC Prosecutor did not pronounce,” Gravina tells La Stampa via Tuttomercatoweb.

“Suarez was evaluated and a decision was reached. I understand that for the first part of that investigation, with the documents so far transmitted by Prosecutor of Perugia, there have been no elements to proceed: we are moving towards filing.

“We are waiting for the second part relating to the managers involved (Paratici, ed). We are waiting for the Prosecutor to deliver this second part of the documents.”

Juve FC Says

The club has been adamant all along that it has done nothing wrong in trying to sign the former Barcelona man.

These comments prove them right and everyone involved in the case can move on now.

Juve fans will hope this is also the outcome of the current investigation into the club’s finances in the capital gains case.