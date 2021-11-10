“Succeeding is another matter.” Journalist casts doubts over Juventus’ chances of signing striker

Sky Sport Italia journalist, Luca Marchetti has had his say on the possibility of Dusan Vlahovic joining Juventus.

The Bianconeri want to sign the Serbian striker from Fiorentina, but it wouldn’t be the most straightforward transfer we have seen in a while.

La Viola wanted to keep him, but he has decided to leave. They now have to decide if they would sell him to a fellow Serie A club or abroad.

The likelihood of the 21-year-old ending up in a foreign league is quite high, considering that clubs outside of Italy can offer him a lucrative salary and also meet Fiorentina’s demands.

Marchetti admits a move to Juve would be complicated for the Bianconeri to pull off and he gives reasons.

He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I think Juventus can try, but succeeding is another matter. It will not be easy given the conditions with which the Bianconeri can deal. And the transfers of players from Fiorentina to Juventus are always complicated. Furthermore, the relations between Vlahovic and the viola are thesis.”

Vlahovic is the right player for the current Juventus team and they have to pull out all the stops to sign him.

Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean have shown that they cannot handle the goals’ burden the Bianconeri has and Vlahovic could do a better job.

Wanting him is clearly not enough. Juve has to make the right moves to sign him, but this transfer would be tricky.

The Bianconeri already owe La Viola for the transfer of Federico Chiesa and they would unlikely get the Florence side to agree to a loan-to-buy agreement for Vlahovic.