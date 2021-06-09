“Such an incredible player” Del Piero says Juventus should keep this player

Former Juventus striker, Alessandro Del Piero has urged them to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo as some reports continue to suggest that he could leave.

The Portuguese attacker has been one of Juventus’ key men since he joined them in 2018.

On a personal note, he has delivered more than enough of the goals for the club to win the Champions League and other titles that he was signed to help them win.

However, it hasn’t been enough and the Bianconeri reached a new low last season when they almost didn’t make the top four.

Ronaldo is by far the highest earner at the club and as they struggle for funds, offloading him would make space available for new players to join the club.

However, Del Piero thinks it makes no sense for Juve to offload him considering that he is such an incredible talent.

He spoke about the Juventus transfer market and claimed that changes need to be made to their midfield and probably attack as well, but Ronaldo should stay.

He told Sky Sports via Il Bianconero: “I expect an intelligent transfer market, as always. We will have to understand what changes in midfield and then in attack. Dybala, Ronaldo, Morata: who remains of all three?”.

On Ronaldo, he added: “Such an incredible player that I believe Juve will keep him. For a thousand reasons, how can you give up on Cristiano?”